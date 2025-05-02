Russia carries out massive UAV attack on Ukrzaliznytsia repair plant in Zaporizhia

Russia carried out a massive attack on the locomotive repair plant of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) in Zaporizhia at night; the fire was extinguished until the morning, the company's press service reported.

"Our locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhia was subjected to a massive attack at night - a purely civilian enterprise specializing in the repair of passenger electric locomotives. Only in the morning did the State Emergency Service put out the fire, now bomb disposal experts are working," UZ said in a Telegram message on Friday.

The plant's duty personnel were in shelter, so the most important thing is that there are no wounded or dead at the plant, the UZ reported.

Following the attack on the railway plant in Kyiv, this is yet another example of how the enemy is targeting exclusively civilian railway enterprises, trying to hinder the movement of our country, the company emphasized.