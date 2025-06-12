Forty-nine enemy UAVs neutralized last night, seven locations hit, debris fall in other four locations

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Last night, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 63 UAVs of various types, 49 of which were neutralized by the Defense Forces, but there were hits in seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of June 12 (from 22:00 on June 11), the enemy attacked with 63 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the press service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that as of 09:00, the air defense neutralized 49 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, south and north of the country. Twenty-eight were shot down by fire weapons, 21 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

"Hitting enemy air strikes was recorded in seven locations, and the fall of downed aircraft (debris) was recorded in four locations," the Ukrainian Armed Forces added.

It is noted that the main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odesa regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.