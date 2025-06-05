Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:48 05.06.2025

Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

1 min read
Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed
Photo: National Guard

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 74 enemy Shahed UAVs out of 103 that attacked Ukraine last night, enemy hit 16 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of June 5 [from 22:30 on June 4], the enemy attacked with 103 Shahed-type strike UAVs and imitator UAVs of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Rostov region - Russia," the Air Force press service said on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that as of 10:00, air defenses eliminated 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs [drones of other types] in the east, south and north of the country. Som 28 were shot down by fire weapons, and 46 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Enemy hit 16 locations.

It is noted that the main areas of the air strike were Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #uavs #attack

MORE ABOUT

09:15 05.06.2025
Five civilians killed in attack by enemy drones on Pryluky

Five civilians killed in attack by enemy drones on Pryluky

16:03 04.06.2025
Sumy shelling death toll rises to 5 – acting mayor

Sumy shelling death toll rises to 5 – acting mayor

09:12 04.06.2025
Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

11:27 31.05.2025
Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

09:24 30.05.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 56 out of 90 UAVs

Defense Forces shoot down 56 out of 90 UAVs

11:42 26.05.2025
Invaders launch record-breaking 335 drones over Ukraine at night, 288 of them shot down

Invaders launch record-breaking 335 drones over Ukraine at night, 288 of them shot down

11:40 24.05.2025
Fifteen injured in Kyiv night attack by Russia – police

Fifteen injured in Kyiv night attack by Russia – police

11:11 24.05.2025
EU Ambassador on Russia's night attack on Kyiv: If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue - read the news

EU Ambassador on Russia's night attack on Kyiv: If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue - read the news

14:32 23.05.2025
Defense Forces neutralize 150 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces neutralize 150 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

12:57 22.05.2025
Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

HOT NEWS

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Russia destroys Kherson RSA building

AMCU Head Kyrylenko informed of new suspicion of undeclaring property

Kyiv on so-called day of remembrance of ‘victims of OUN and UPA’: Poles should not look for enemies among Ukrainians

LATEST

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Govt acknowledges shortage of AFU funding; Poroshenko claims and calls to redirect 'every penny' to army

Future strategy for reforming Ukraine's justice system discussed at international forum

Umerov, his Norwegian counterpart discuss joint projects in field of UAVs

URCS helps rescuers, victims in Kharkiv neighborhoods hit by UAVS

Russia destroys Kherson RSA building

Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, Estonia and Netherlands plan to jointly purchase infantry fighting vehicles

Slovak parliamentarians speak out against anti-Russian sanctions, Czech Republic maintains course to increase pressure on Russia

Putin is a terrorist imitating a 'peacemaker' – Yermak

AD
AD