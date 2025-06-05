Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

Photo: National Guard

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 74 enemy Shahed UAVs out of 103 that attacked Ukraine last night, enemy hit 16 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of June 5 [from 22:30 on June 4], the enemy attacked with 103 Shahed-type strike UAVs and imitator UAVs of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Rostov region - Russia," the Air Force press service said on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that as of 10:00, air defenses eliminated 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs [drones of other types] in the east, south and north of the country. Som 28 were shot down by fire weapons, and 46 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Enemy hit 16 locations.

It is noted that the main areas of the air strike were Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.