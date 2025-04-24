Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

Photo: https://x.com/benshapiro/status/1915121386361626749

Ukraine considers the United States as a strong strategic partner and would like to have a common understanding that Russia is the aggressor, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We know that the United States has a mediator position in this conflict. And this is the choice that the United States made. But we consider the United States as a strong strategic partner that has influence. And we would very much like these two forces to be used in relation to Russia, so that the force is directed at Russia, because it is Russia that is the aggressor. And we would very much like to have a common understanding that Russia is the aggressor, not us," Zelenskyy said in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro.

According to the president, Ukraine wants the United States to "not look for balance in these words."

"I understand what President Trump wants. I very much respect the fact that he is looking for an approach. This is his approach," Zelenskyy noted.