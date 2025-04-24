Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The United States proposed a strategy for the territories of Ukraine during the talks in London, which was discussed by the Ukrainian, European teams and American representatives, now this format is on the table of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The United States of America proposed its vision. There was a corresponding strategy in London, which they proposed. Structurally, our team, the European team and representatives of the United States talked and the corresponding points appeared on paper. After the United States proposal, another paper appeared," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following the talks in South Africa.

"And I believe that today this format, this document is on President Trump's desk. Anything that contradicts our values ​​or our Constitution cannot be in any agreements," the president emphasized.