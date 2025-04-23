Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:43 23.04.2025

Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to Russian shelling, in particular the attack on a bus in Marhanets, by emphasizing that other terrorists could adopt the same form of terror that the Russian Federation uses, so the continuation of Russian aggression is globally dangerous.

“Doctors in Dnipro region are currently providing all necessary assistance to those injured this morning in a Russian FPV drone strike. It was an egregiously brutal attack – and an absolutely deliberate war crime. In the city of Marhanets the Russians struck a bus which was transporting workers of a mining and processing plant,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to him, the Russians struck an obvious civilian target. As a result of the attack, more than 40 people were wounded, most of them women, there are very serious injuries, nine people died.

In addition, the head of state noted that Russian strikes on civilians by FPV drones are not uncommon. And the civilians who suffer most from such Russian terror are those in Kherson and the region, in Kupyansk, in Pokrovsk, in the communities of Dnipro region: Nikopol and Marhanets.

“The Russians even showboat about them, posting footage of strikes on civilians online. The whole world should take this seriously – if the Russians are using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too. That’s one of the reasons continued Russian aggression is a global threat. War evolves over time, and the longer it lasts, the more, unfortunately, the methods of killing and cruelty can be modernized,” Zelenskyy stressed.

He recalled that Ukraine insists on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire.

“That was the proposal put forward by the United States on March 11 of this year — and it was absolutely reasonable. This is absolutely possible – but only if Russia agrees and stops the killing. On Easter, we succeeded in reducing the intensity of hostilities, and there were no air raid alerts,” the president added.

He also recalled that Ukraine proposed to extend this state of ceasefire for at least 30 days and make the ceasefire complete.

In addition, Ukraine is ready for an immediate ceasefire at least on civilian targets.

“There was a meeting with partners in Paris. Today, discussions continue in London – Ukraine’s delegation has already begun its meetings. Ukraine has repeatedly said that it does not rule out any format that can lead to a ceasefire and, ultimately, real peace. Stopping the killing is task number one,” the president stressed.

He thanked everyone who is focused on this and helping to move towards ending the war.

