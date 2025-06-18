Emergency Service: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 increased to 28

Photo: SES

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 has increased to 28 people, 134 people were injured, reported the press officer of the State Emergency Service (SES) Oleksandr Khorunzhiy.

"As a result of the massive Russian attack on the night of June 17, at least 30 people died in Ukraine, 188 were injured. Kyiv suffered the most severe blow: here in Solomyansky district, 23 people died in just one nine-story building - the data is not final, because search operations there are still ongoing. In total, 28 people died in the capital, 134 were injured. Two of the dead were in Odesa," such data are cited by the press service of the State Emergency Service in a message posted on the website, citing the press officer of the State Emergency Service Khorunzhiy.

"In Kyiv, ‘arrivals’ were recorded at 27 locations, rescuers were working at 15 of them," Khorunzhiy emphasized.

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russians shelled five regions of Ukraine in total - the total area of ​​fires caused by the enemy strike was more than 20,000 square meters. The largest strike was carried out on the capital.

More than 1,200 rescuers and more than 300 units of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences in Ukraine. Specialists from Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, units of the Central Subordination of the State Emergency Service worked in Kyiv. Eight canine teams were also involved in the work.