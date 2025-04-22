Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:44 22.04.2025

President’s Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to pay farewell to Pope Francis

1 min read
President’s Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to pay farewell to Pope Francis

A visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska to pay farewell to Pope Francis is planned, said the president's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn.

"The president is planning a visit together with the first lady," Lytvyn told reporters on Tuesday.

As it is known, on April 21, the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who headed the Holy See since 2013, died on Monday morning.

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April 26.

Tags: #zelenskyy #pope_francis

