Interfax-Ukraine
19:27 18.06.2025

Cabinet authorizes registration, issuance, and exchange of seafarer's identity cards for Ukrainian citizens abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the acceptance of documents for the registration, issuance, and exchange of seafarer's identity cards for citizens of Ukraine who are outside of Ukraine.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on the Telegram channel, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, the proposal of the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories and the State Service for Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping on the implementation, within two years (but not longer than the period of martial law in Ukraine), of a pilot project to accept documents from Ukrainian citizens who are outside of Ukraine for the registration, issuance, and exchange of a seafarer's identity card was agreed upon.

This decision established that a separate division of the state enterprise "Service Center for Marine and River Transport" located outside of Ukraine accepts documents for the registration, issuance, and exchange of seafarer's identity cards for citizens of Ukraine who are outside of Ukraine.

