Facts
17:03 21.04.2025

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces, by their actions, have disrupted another offensive by the Russian army in Sumy and Kursk directions.

"Intensive military actions continue in Sumy region in areas near the state border, as well as on the territory of the Russian Federation. Following the orders of their leadership, Russian troops are trying to drive us out of the territory of Kursk region and seize the border territories of Sumy region. However, the implementation of the aggressor's plan is being hampered by our units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which, with their active actions, have once again disrupted the enemy's offensive in this direction," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Syrsky reported that on the eve of Easter he held a meeting with commanders, key officials of the brigade headquarters and heads of the branches of the armed forces to coordinate actions in Sumy and Kursk directions.

"Shortly before Easter, during the work, I met and listened to the commanders, key officials of the brigade headquarters, the heads of the branches of the armed forces, and made all the necessary decisions on the ground to ensure combat operations and replenish the stocks of logistics and ammunition. At the same time, we discussed with the commanders the prospects for the development and further expansion of the combat capabilities of our troops, the introduction of modern technologies and the increase in the unmanned component in brigades of all types," he wrote.

The head of the army is confident that it is possible to defeat an enemy with a numerical advantage only by being ahead in the use of high-tech weapons.

"Only by outstripping the enemy in the use of high-tech weapons, increasing the quantity and quality of robotic platforms and remotely controlled modules, and introducing artificial intelligence into weapons will we be able to effectively destroy the forces of a numerically superior enemy," Syrsky added.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for their bravery and professionalism, and everyone who helps make the Ukrainian Defense Forces more technologically advanced.

Tags: #syrsky #defense_forces

