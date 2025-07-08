Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:26 08.07.2025

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

2 min read
Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said at a Staff meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the restoration of positions and the retention of territories in Kursk and Belgorod regions.

"I emphasized the actions of our units in active defense - preventing the enemy from advancing deep into our defense in the Pokrovsk and Novo-Pavlivsk directions and reaching the administrative borders of Dnipropetrovsk region. I noted the restoration of positions and holding of territories in Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation. We continue to tie down a significant enemy group in the border area. The enemy will have no peace there," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the commander-in-chief, the discussion was separate about building up and improving the unmanned component of Ukrainian defense capability - both in the defense of rear cities, and in containing enemy assaults on the line of combat contact, and in DeepStrike attacks on Russian territory.

Syrsky said that he is monitoring the development of the interceptor drones.

"New crews are being formed, fighters are being trained. The army needs as many of these high-tech UAVs as possible. We have the full support of the president and the government in this matter," he noted.

Tags: #war #syrsky #territories

