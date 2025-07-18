Interfax-Ukraine
11:43 18.07.2025

Syrsky discusses operational situation at front with Chief of British Defence Staff Radakin

Syrsky discusses operational situation at front with Chief of British Defence Staff Radakin
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky met with Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain Tony Radakin in Kyiv.

"We have held meaningful bilateral talks with the British delegation. The agenda included the operational situation at the front and the critical needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting.

He also thanked Radakin, the government and the people of the United Kingdom for their consistent political support for Ukraine and strong military assistance to our Defence Forces.

"I am confident that every visit to Ukraine by Admiral Tony Radakin confirms the effectiveness of Ukrainian-British military cooperation and strategic partnership," Syrsky stressed.

