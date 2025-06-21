Interfax-Ukraine
11:48 21.06.2025

Invaders lose 1,060 personnel, 116 vehicles over past day – General Staff

The Defense Forces eliminated 1,060 invaders, one tank, five armored vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 123 UAVs, and 116 units of vehicles and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"The total estimated combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to June 21, 2025, are approximately: personnel about 1.01 million (1,060 more), tanks – 10,955 (one more), armored combat vehicles – 22,865 (five more), artillery systems – 29,393 (19 more), MLRS – 1,421 (none), air defense systems – 1,188 (none), aircraft – 416 (none), helicopters - 337 (none) units, operational-tactical level UAVs – 41,422 (123 more), cruise missiles – 3,369 (none), ships and/or boats – 28 (none), submarines – one (none), automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 52,617 (116 more), special equipment – ​​3,920 (none)," the General Staff said.

The data is being revised.

