21:06 05.06.2025

Yermak following results of visit to USA: Ukraine doing everything to achieve just, sustainable peace

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak thanked all members of the Ukrainian delegation led by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, who worked in the United States, and thus made it clear that its work is completed.

"Ukraine is doing everything to achieve a just and sustainable peace," Yermak said on the X social network on Thursday.

He separately thanked Advisor to the President of Ukraine Vladyslav Vlasiuk "for emphasizing the need to continue sanctions pressure on Russia," as well as the pastor of the church captured by the Russians in Melitopol, Mykhailo Brytsyn, and Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience Viktor Yelensky "for speaking out about Russian propaganda and lies about the church."

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation led by Svyrydenko arrived in Washington on June 3. During the visit, issues of defense support for Ukraine were discussed, and meetings were held with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

