Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:36 25.04.2025

Ukraine expects strong security guarantees from USA, like Israel

2 min read
Ukraine expects strong security guarantees from USA, like Israel

Ukraine expects security guarantees from the United States to be as strong as those of Israel, and also needs the Patriot air defense system, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent about what security guarantees Ukraine expects from the United States.

"There is an issue that I am discussing... regarding security guarantees from the United States of America. We really want them to be strong, at least as strong as Israel's," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.

In addition, Ukraine expects a military contingent from its European partners. "We are working on the infrastructure of security guarantees. Even where there are European troops, we are talking about the backstop of the United States of America," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, he spoke with US President Donald Trump that for Ukraine, a "backstop" does not necessarily mean "boots on the ground" in Ukraine.

"I know that the United States of America does not look at this very positively, so we are talking about intelligence work, we are talking about cyber defense, we are talking primarily about the Patriot air defense systems," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also added that security guarantees are needed on land, in the air and at sea.

"The Ukrainian Defense Minister shared our latest developments with his counterpart in London, and I think we will continue to work at the military level on this security guarantee infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #guarantees #zelenskyy #security

MORE ABOUT

20:58 25.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

19:43 25.04.2025
Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

18:10 25.04.2025
More than 30 victims of missile strike on Kyiv on Thurs remain in hospitals – Zelenskyy

More than 30 victims of missile strike on Kyiv on Thurs remain in hospitals – Zelenskyy

11:11 25.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

20:48 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

18:02 24.04.2025
Ramaphosa: First visit of Ukraine’s President to South Africa reflects our shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations

Ramaphosa: First visit of Ukraine’s President to South Africa reflects our shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations

16:25 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa discuss role of G20 in protecting Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa discuss role of G20 in protecting Ukraine

10:58 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

10:55 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa, immediately returning to Ukraine after meeting with President Ramaphosa

Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa, immediately returning to Ukraine after meeting with President Ramaphosa

09:34 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy gives long interview to Ben Shapiro

Zelenskyy gives long interview to Ben Shapiro

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

US signals about possible withdrawal from peace process intended to ‘stimulate peace process’- Ukrainian MFA

Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

Trump: Talks with Russia and Ukraine going well, but the situation is very fragile

Lawsuit on dividing Poroshenko family's property aimed at protecting ability to finance AFU, political activity - European Solidarity

Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

Ukraine to sign contract with winner of concession tender in Chornomorsk port in Q 4 2025 - Ministry of Development

Ukraine to receive over EUR22 mln from European partners to ensure nuclear safety - Ministry of Environment

AD
AD