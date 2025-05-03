Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:52 03.05.2025

Zelenskyy hopes for security advisers' meeting in Kyiv

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for a meeting of national security advisers from partner countries to take place in Kyiv. He believes that there is no need to wait for the appointment of a new U.S. national security adviser, as current responsibilities have been assigned to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We would like for the advisers' meeting to take place in Ukraine. There's a positive development – the advisers have agreed to meet. That's important. I think that's the most crucial point. I can't confirm a date yet because there have been some changes in the United States, and a reshuffling or reformatting is underway there," Zelenskyy said while speaking with journalists.

When asked whether the next meeting depends on the appointment of a new U.S. national security adviser, he replied: "I believe that for now, the responsibilities of the national security adviser have been assigned to the Secretary of State, Rubio, so the advisers' meeting will proceed in that format." "So, I don't think anyone is going to wait for a new official to be appointed – that's my sense," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, U.S. National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, Michael Waltz, and his deputy Alex Wong have resigned from their White House posts. President Trump announced that Marco Rubio would serve as acting National Security Adviser, while Waltz has been appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Tags: #advisers #security

