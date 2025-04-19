Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:02 19.04.2025

Ukrainian, Lithuanian FM discuss further joint steps to restore peace, security in Ukraine and all of Europe

1 min read
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a call with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys after the diplomatic talks in Paris on Thursday.

"A detailed conversation with Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys after diplomatic talks in Paris. Keeping our friends updated. We coordinated further joint steps to restore peace and security for Ukraine and all of Europe," Sybiha said in X on Friday evening.

The Foreign Minister thanked Lithuania and its people for their solidarity and comprehensive support.

As reported, Sybiha previously held a call with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and with his Latvian and Polish counterparts Baiba Braže and Radosław Sikorski.

