Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 01.08.2025

Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Sybiha

1 min read
Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to another escalation of terror by Russia, which led to the death of people and destruction in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council under the agenda item ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’ will take place tomorrow, on August 1st," he wrote on the social network X.

Sybiha stressed that Putin rejects efforts for peace and seeks to prolong his war.

"And the world has the necessary strength to stop him—by united pressure and principled position in favor of a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire," he said.

The UNSC meeting tomorrow evening will be a platform to make such firm positions clear, the minister noted.

Tags: #sybiha #un_security_council #meeting

MORE ABOUT

14:58 01.08.2025
Sybiha to visit Poland on Friday, hold talks with Sikorski

Sybiha to visit Poland on Friday, hold talks with Sikorski

18:55 30.07.2025
Kyiv expects EU members to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense – Sybiha

Kyiv expects EU members to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense – Sybiha

16:37 29.07.2025
Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

15:52 29.07.2025
Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

17:48 28.07.2025
Erdogan: Ground to be prepared in Turkey for organization of Ukraine-Russia peace table soon

Erdogan: Ground to be prepared in Turkey for organization of Ukraine-Russia peace table soon

15:33 28.07.2025
Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

14:45 28.07.2025
Sybiha calls on ICC to issue arrest warrants for all those guilty of deliberate killing of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka

Sybiha calls on ICC to issue arrest warrants for all those guilty of deliberate killing of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka

13:57 26.07.2025
Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

19:14 25.07.2025
Trump on trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy: It will happen, but it should have happened three months ago

Trump on trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy: It will happen, but it should have happened three months ago

12:55 25.07.2025
MFA and Ukrainian Red Cross Society sign cooperation memo

MFA and Ukrainian Red Cross Society sign cooperation memo

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

LATEST

Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy region

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Israel condemns Russian attack on Kyiv, calls for lasting peace that guarantees security for Ukraine – FM

Germany to transfer two more PATRIOT systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Russian strikes on Kyiv kill, maim dozens in their homes across city – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region – authorities

USA talks with Russia this week about ending war, no result — Rubio

AD
AD