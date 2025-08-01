Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to another escalation of terror by Russia, which led to the death of people and destruction in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council under the agenda item ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’ will take place tomorrow, on August 1st," he wrote on the social network X.

Sybiha stressed that Putin rejects efforts for peace and seeks to prolong his war.

"And the world has the necessary strength to stop him—by united pressure and principled position in favor of a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire," he said.

The UNSC meeting tomorrow evening will be a platform to make such firm positions clear, the minister noted.