Sybiha holds meeting with reps of Japanese business and JICA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held a meeting with representatives of Japanese business and the team of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) headed by Vice President Katsura Miyazaki.

"We are building momentum for Ukrainian-Japanese cooperation in the area of sustainability and recovery. Together with the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Taras Kachka, we met with Tsutsui Yoshinobu, Chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), Kuroda Atsuo, Chairman and CEO of the Japan Export and Investment Insurance Agency (NEXI), and Ishiguro Norihiko, Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)," the minister wrote on social media X.

On behalf of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sybiha conveyed gratitude to Japan for helping Ukraine overcome three extremely difficult winters. He recalled that the Russian war had destroyed Ukraine's infrastructure, causing $600 billion in damage.

"Japan can play a key role in Ukraine's recovery, from critical infrastructure to innovative partnerships. Today, we agreed on next steps to expand our trade, business, and economic cooperation," the message reads.

Also in Tokyo, the Ukrainian delegation met with the Japan International Cooperation Agency team. Since the full-scale Russian invasion, JICA has been actively promoting humanitarian, rehabilitation and capacity-building projects - from upgrading hospitals and restoring water and electricity supplies to promoting energy efficiency and training Ukrainian specialists in Japan.

“We outlined new areas to expand our cooperation and support for Ukraine,” Sybiha said.