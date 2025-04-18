Sybiha condemns attack on Easter cake production workshop in Sumy: ‘Traditional Christian values’ of Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned the attack by the Russians on the Easter cake production workshop in Sumy, as a result of which an entrepreneur was killed and another person was injured.

The minister emphasized that today is Good Friday in Ukraine, Holy Week is coming to an end, and people are preparing for Easter.

“They make paska, a special Easter bread. Sumy's local pastry shop prepared fresh paska this morning. However, at 5 a.m., Russia fired a deadly Shahed drone, damaging it and killing an entrepreneur who arrived to collect the bread. Another worker was injured,” Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

“So much for Russia's ‘traditional Christian values.’ It is against the Lord, any faith, and any human values to strike an ordinary pastry shop, murder an entrepreneur, and destroy Easter bread,” the minister stressed.

“This is the evil we are dealing with every day,” he added.