Occupiers lose 204 soldiers in Pokrovsk axis, four battles continue – General Staff

Russian invaders lost 204 soldiers in Pokrovsk axis on Friday, in total they attacked the direction 47 times during the day, four battles are still ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Today, in this axis, according to preliminary data, 204 invaders were neutralized, of which 110 were irretrievably killed," the summary reads.

Additionally, the Ukrainian military destroyed two armored combat vehicles, two cars, six motorcycles, two satellite communication terminals, one gun, six unmanned aerial vehicles. Two enemy guns were also hit.

In total, in Pokrovsk axis since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 47 times in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Sribne and in the axes of Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhirne. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 43 assaults, four more clashes are still ongoing.