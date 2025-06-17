About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

About 50 houses were seriously damaged in Kyiv as a result of a massive enemy attack on the night of June 17, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

"As for Kyiv, about 50 houses have been damaged at the moment, seriously damaged," the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday on the air of the national telethon. According to him, there are 27 locations in the capital where rescuers and police officers were working and are still working.