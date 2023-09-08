Occupiers carry out air strike on Otradokamyanka of Kherson region: three civilians killed

In the village of Otradokamyanka, Beryslav district of Kherson region, three civilians were killed by an enemy aerial bomb, and four more local residents were injured, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"The enemy shelled Kherson region. In Otradokamyanka, a Russian aerial bomb killed three civilians: two women and a man. Four local residents were injured," the Interior Minister wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"Investigative teams, criminologists, rescuers and volunteers are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. We are recording another war crime of the Russian Federation," Klymenko added.

As reported, on September 7, as a result of the morning shelling of Otradokamyanka, three people were injured, one of them died in hospital from his injuries.