Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:23 22.04.2025

Ammunition detonation occurred at 51st arsenal of Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate – Center for Countering Disinformation

1 min read

In Russia, an ammunition detonation occurred at the 51st arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, located near the city of Kirzhach (Vladimir region), Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko said.

"In Russia, an explosion occurred at the 51st arsenal of the Russian armed forces, located near the city of Kirzhach in Vladimir region, east of Moscow. There are significant stocks of artillery shells, missiles of various types, including Iskander, Tochka-U, Kinzhal, ammunition for the Pantsir-S1, S-300, S-400 complexes, as well as Grad, Smerch, and Uragan," Kovalenko said in the Telegram channel.

Kovalenko said the arsenal stores approximately 105,000 tonnes of weapons. According to media reports, the capacity of the arsenal in the village of Barsove (Kirzhach district of Vladimir region) is 4,286 wagons of ammunition of 64 tonnes each, that is, more than 264,000 tonnes. Local authorities are carrying out evacuations from the villages of Barsove and Mirny.

A state of emergency has also been declared in the region. The explosions in the area were confirmed by the governor of Vladimir region, but he did not say what caused them.

Tags: #ammunition #kovalenko #detonation

MORE ABOUT

11:08 15.04.2025
Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

16:29 12.04.2025
Russian FAB-500, that fails to explode in Kharkiv suburbs, defused

Russian FAB-500, that fails to explode in Kharkiv suburbs, defused

11:40 04.04.2025
Russia’s Moscow region attacked by unknown drones – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia’s Moscow region attacked by unknown drones – Center for Countering Disinformation

17:16 12.03.2025
Info about capture of Sudzha by Russians as of now does not correspond to reality – Kovalenko

Info about capture of Sudzha by Russians as of now does not correspond to reality – Kovalenko

16:12 22.02.2025
Starlink won't be shut down, alternatives exist – Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

Starlink won't be shut down, alternatives exist – Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

15:50 12.02.2025
CCD Head: Russia spends billions of dollars on propaganda

CCD Head: Russia spends billions of dollars on propaganda

15:03 05.02.2025
Sabotage against military, attacks on TCK staff is part of work supervised by Russian special services - Center for Countering Disinformation

Sabotage against military, attacks on TCK staff is part of work supervised by Russian special services - Center for Countering Disinformation

14:43 31.01.2025
Ukraine interested in joint production of air defense and ammunition with Germany – Defense Ministry

Ukraine interested in joint production of air defense and ammunition with Germany – Defense Ministry

13:03 31.01.2025
Czech Republic puts forward new initiative to purchase ammo for Ukraine – media

Czech Republic puts forward new initiative to purchase ammo for Ukraine – media

18:29 15.01.2025
Polish President: Hope Ukraine to be provided with ammunition throughout 2025

Polish President: Hope Ukraine to be provided with ammunition throughout 2025

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Number of victims in Zaporizhia increases to 38, incl seven children

LATEST

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Number of victims in Zaporizhia increases to 38, incl seven children

Lawyers currently working on minerals agreement, no other steps are known – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump in Vatican

Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

SBU to provide China with info about its citizens working at drone factory in Russia – Zelenskyy

AD
AD