Ammunition detonation occurred at 51st arsenal of Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate – Center for Countering Disinformation

In Russia, an ammunition detonation occurred at the 51st arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, located near the city of Kirzhach (Vladimir region), Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko said.

"In Russia, an explosion occurred at the 51st arsenal of the Russian armed forces, located near the city of Kirzhach in Vladimir region, east of Moscow. There are significant stocks of artillery shells, missiles of various types, including Iskander, Tochka-U, Kinzhal, ammunition for the Pantsir-S1, S-300, S-400 complexes, as well as Grad, Smerch, and Uragan," Kovalenko said in the Telegram channel.

Kovalenko said the arsenal stores approximately 105,000 tonnes of weapons. According to media reports, the capacity of the arsenal in the village of Barsove (Kirzhach district of Vladimir region) is 4,286 wagons of ammunition of 64 tonnes each, that is, more than 264,000 tonnes. Local authorities are carrying out evacuations from the villages of Barsove and Mirny.

A state of emergency has also been declared in the region. The explosions in the area were confirmed by the governor of Vladimir region, but he did not say what caused them.