As result of detonation of ammunition in Chernihiv, 15 people injured, four in hospital, half of them are children

Two children and two adults injured by the detonation of ammunition in Chernihiv on Saturday, September 3, remain in hospitals, the total number of people seeking medical help has reached 15, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has said.

"Regarding the victims, I can say that today, as of 16:19, some 15 people sought medical help, eight of them are children, seven are adults. Two children are in the hospital, two adults are also in hospitals," Chaus said during telethon broadcast on Sunday.

According to him, the incident occurred at a children's event, where the presence of military personnel and the presence of weapons was not planned. Currently, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is interrogating witnesses involved, and is investigating various media.

"There was an appeal from a public organization to hold a peaceful children's event with children's play activities. There was no message that there would be some kind of exhibition of military weapons, there would be soldiers. Naturally, if there was a message that there were soldiers, then we would intervene in the situation and the military would not have taken part in such events. Today, all parties to this process are in contact with the SBI and, accordingly, the SBI receives all the necessary information," the head of the regional administration said.

"We have to answer two main questions. The first question is: how did the military appear at a peaceful event for children. And the second is, in principle, a derivative of the first: why did the military have military weapons. Investigators are working on this now. I cannot comment on the course of the investigation right now I can only say that all these issues are under my personal control, as well as under the control of the country's top leadership," Chaus said.

Earlier it was reported that in Chernihiv, several children were injured as a result of a triggered anti-tank rocket launcher, which, for unknown reasons, was on display at an interactive event for children, which took place on Saturday in the historical center of the city. According to Chaus, one of the victims, a two-year-old boy, is in hospital in serious condition.

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko, after a conversation with Chaus, said that those responsible for the detonation of RPGs at an exhibition in Chernihiv would be found and punished in accordance with applicable law.