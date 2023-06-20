Facts

20:46 20.06.2023

With fakes on 'dirty bomb' Russia wants to divert attention from defeats at front, create distrust of allies in Ukraine – Defense Ministry

By spreading fakes about a "dirty bomb," Russia wants to divert attention from the obvious defeats of the occupying forces at the front and create distrust of the allies in Ukraine; if Russia talks about a "dirty bomb," then this could be a real threat of its use by the Russians, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

"Insignificant are the accusations of Russia against someone else regarding violations of international humanitarian law, the creation of 'dirty bombs,' the use of prohibited methods and means of warfare. Similar statements were made by the Russian authorities last fall, when the Russian occupiers were defeated on the front around Kherson," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The department said in this way the Russian authorities want to divert attention from the obvious defeats of the occupying forces at the front and create distrust of the Western allies in Ukraine.

"If Russia talks about the danger of war from someone, then she unleashes it herself. If Russia is talking about a 'dirty bomb,' then this could be a real threat of its use by the Russians. For its part, the Ministry of Defense evaluates all scenarios and associated risks and, together with other departments and military administrations, takes measures to counter the Russian threat." The ministry said.

