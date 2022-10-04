Facts

18:19 04.10.2022

Bomb experts prevent explosion on dam in Kharkiv region – Enin

1 min read
First Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin has said that bomb experts from the National Police of Ukraine have prevented an explosion on a dam in Kharkiv region, which was mined by the occupation forces.

"The latest example of work [of Interior Ministry employees] is the prevention of an emergency, possible flooding of villages and towns in Kharkiv region. Our bomb squad found around 175 kilograms of TNT and 68 anti-tank mines with electric detonators near a dam and removed them," he said on air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

The occupation forces left the explosives there, and the National Police bomb experts managed to prevent an explosion, Enin said.

He also said that measures aimed at restoring public order, involving around 1,000 police officers, are being regularly taken in the liberated territory of Kharkiv region.

Tags: #police #bomb #kharkiv_region

