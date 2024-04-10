Facts

11:52 10.04.2024

Emergency Service: Bodies of two more victims – a woman and 13-year-old boy – taken out at airstrike site in Kostiantynivka

Emergency Service: Bodies of two more victims – a woman and 13-year-old boy – taken out at airstrike site in Kostiantynivka

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two more victims in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, at the site of an air bomb hit, one of them is a 13–year-old boy, the State Emergency Service reports.

"In Donetsk region, rescuers seized the bodies of two dead, including one child, at the site of an air bomb hit," the State Emergency Service said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As reported, on Tuesday, Russian aircraft struck Kostiantynivka, hit a two-story residential building. As a result, it was partially destroyed, three people were injured, one died - a man born in 1964.

"This morning, emergency workers removed the bodies of a woman born in 1981 and a boy born in 2011 from the rubble. Rescue work has been completed," the State Emergency Service said.

