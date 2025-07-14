Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

The Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Borivske in the Shevchenkivsk community, 1 person was killed, 4 more were injured, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said on Telegram on Monday.

"In the village of Borivske, a person died as a result of being hit by an enemy anti-aircraft missile. 4 more people were injured. All were hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance," he said.