Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:54 12.04.2025

Sybiha holds talks with ministers of ten African countries at forum in Antalya

1 min read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held talks with the heads of the foreign ministries of ten African countries during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

Sybiha met with representatives of Angola, Benin, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Tunisia. One of the key results was the establishment of diplomatic relations with Somalia and the change of accreditation of the ambassadors of Gambia and Mozambique, who will work from Turkey and Germany instead of Moscow.

All African countries reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its efforts towards peace.

"Ukraine strives to develop mutually beneficial relations with African states and strengthen our cooperation with the African Union ... We are ready to develop trade and open markets for our businesses," Sybiha emphasized.

Tags: #africa #sybiha

MORE ABOUT

16:53 10.04.2025
Sybiha meets with Ukrainian community in Antalya

Sybiha meets with Ukrainian community in Antalya

14:23 09.04.2025
Due to Sybiha's initiative 32 heads, reps of diplomatic missions, visit site of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

Due to Sybiha's initiative 32 heads, reps of diplomatic missions, visit site of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih

09:42 09.04.2025
Russia continues to reject full and unconditional ceasefire, lies about military targets it’s attacking in Ukraine – Sybiha

Russia continues to reject full and unconditional ceasefire, lies about military targets it’s attacking in Ukraine – Sybiha

15:32 08.04.2025
Sybiha after OSCE meeting on strike on Kryvy Rih: This must be stopped by strengthening Ukraine's defense, pressure on Moscow

Sybiha after OSCE meeting on strike on Kryvy Rih: This must be stopped by strengthening Ukraine's defense, pressure on Moscow

09:39 08.04.2025
Sybiha pays tribute to victims of 1994 genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda

Sybiha pays tribute to victims of 1994 genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda

13:44 04.04.2025
Sybiha meets with Rubio, informs him about Russia's violation of energy ceasefire

Sybiha meets with Rubio, informs him about Russia's violation of energy ceasefire

16:53 03.04.2025
Sybiha starts his visit to NATO HQ

Sybiha starts his visit to NATO HQ

20:53 02.04.2025
Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

19:13 02.04.2025
Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

16:46 01.04.2025
Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio

Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio

HOT NEWS

Partners to provide over EUR 21 bln in military aid to Ukraine - UK Defence Secretary

Ukraine's Justice Ministry hires Hogan Lovells US for work on agreement with USA

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross opens aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

One person killed, four injured in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

Yermak holds talk with advisers to French and British Presidents

Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

Gambia appoints diplomat accredited in Ankara, not Moscow, as part-time ambassador to Ukraine – Sybiha

Orban says he won't let Brussels ‘force’ Hungary to accept Ukraine's EU membership

Umerov on Ramstein outcomes: New steps of support from partners, creation of electronic warfare coalition under leadership of Germany

Partners to provide over EUR 21 bln in military aid to Ukraine - UK Defence Secretary

AD
AD