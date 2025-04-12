Sybiha holds talks with ministers of ten African countries at forum in Antalya

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held talks with the heads of the foreign ministries of ten African countries during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

Sybiha met with representatives of Angola, Benin, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Tunisia. One of the key results was the establishment of diplomatic relations with Somalia and the change of accreditation of the ambassadors of Gambia and Mozambique, who will work from Turkey and Germany instead of Moscow.

All African countries reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its efforts towards peace.

"Ukraine strives to develop mutually beneficial relations with African states and strengthen our cooperation with the African Union ... We are ready to develop trade and open markets for our businesses," Sybiha emphasized.