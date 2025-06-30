Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:19 30.06.2025

Klymenko meets with German FM, discusses technical assistance

2 min read

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine received from Germany cargo, fire, engineering, anti-drone and mine-clearing equipment, as well as communications and protection equipment against chemical and biological threats, the head of the department Ihor Klymenko reported following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

"Thanks to the support of the German government, we were able to: strengthen the border - the State Border Guard Service received cargo and engineering equipment to strengthen state borders and quickly respond to threats; strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure - the National Police received equipment for demining, maintaining public order and documenting war crimes; strengthen the capabilities of rescuers - the State Emergency Service of Ukraine received more than 500 units of equipment of various types: from fire ladders to special vehicles for clearing rubble and rescuing people," Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

He expressed special gratitude for the provision of means of protection against chemical, radiation and biological threats, which are critically important for eliminating the consequences of attacks on industrial facilities.

"Germany is one of the key partners of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The assistance provided is not just equipment and machinery. Initially, it is the lives of Ukrainians saved ... This equipment is already working where it is most needed," Klymenko added.

Tags: #klymenko #germany

MORE ABOUT

19:00 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

09:54 24.06.2025
Search, rescue operations in Shevchenkivsky district completed – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Search, rescue operations in Shevchenkivsky district completed – Ministry of Internal Affairs

18:08 17.06.2025
Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

12:41 17.06.2025
Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

20:03 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

19:32 12.06.2025
Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

17:07 12.06.2025
Germany may provide Ukraine with up to EUR 9 bln in aid – Pistorius

Germany may provide Ukraine with up to EUR 9 bln in aid – Pistorius

16:29 11.06.2025
EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

19:09 10.06.2025
Merz after Russian attack calls for pressure on Moscow, aid to Ukraine for real peace talks

Merz after Russian attack calls for pressure on Moscow, aid to Ukraine for real peace talks

10:44 10.06.2025
Help launches registration for humanitarian project funding German Support for Ukrainian Communities

Help launches registration for humanitarian project funding German Support for Ukrainian Communities

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

UNESCO records 22 journalists killed in Ukraine while doing their job during full-scale war - head of UNESCO Office in Ukraine

Ukraine receives about $1.7 bln from Canada under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

In Romania, bus with 60 Ukrainians gets into accident, one person dies, five more injured – media

Ukraine fully synchronizes 13th, 14th packages of EU sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Ukraine sees significant increase in civilian casualties, human rights violations in recent months – UN

Zelenskyy: EU close to 18th sanction package, but still misunderstandings with official Budapest

Budget declaration provides for reduction in deficit to 9.9% of GDP in 2026, 5.2% of GDP in 2027, 3.8% of GDP in 2028

Zelenskyy announces talks with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures

Shmyhal invites Andorran PM to visit Ukraine in autumn

Russia’s crimes documented by UN mission require intl response – MFA

Sybiha: We really hope that we will receive additional air defense systems from our partners

Appellate court confirms illegality of border ban on Poroshenko – attorney-at-law

UNESCO records 22 journalists killed in Ukraine while doing their job during full-scale war - head of UNESCO Office in Ukraine

Russians don’t break through to territory of Dnipropetrovsk region – Center for Countering Disinformation

AD
AD