Klymenko meets with German FM, discusses technical assistance

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine received from Germany cargo, fire, engineering, anti-drone and mine-clearing equipment, as well as communications and protection equipment against chemical and biological threats, the head of the department Ihor Klymenko reported following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

"Thanks to the support of the German government, we were able to: strengthen the border - the State Border Guard Service received cargo and engineering equipment to strengthen state borders and quickly respond to threats; strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure - the National Police received equipment for demining, maintaining public order and documenting war crimes; strengthen the capabilities of rescuers - the State Emergency Service of Ukraine received more than 500 units of equipment of various types: from fire ladders to special vehicles for clearing rubble and rescuing people," Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

He expressed special gratitude for the provision of means of protection against chemical, radiation and biological threats, which are critically important for eliminating the consequences of attacks on industrial facilities.

"Germany is one of the key partners of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The assistance provided is not just equipment and machinery. Initially, it is the lives of Ukrainians saved ... This equipment is already working where it is most needed," Klymenko added.