Germany’s future closely linked to Ukraine – Merz

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

Support for Ukraine is in the interests of Germany and in the interests of the common future of the countries, noted Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, who is taking part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome (URC2025).

“We firmly stand by the Ukrainians. We also support them in our own interest: for our shared political order of freedom in Europe, freedom of the markets, for economic growth and our energy security. Germany’s future is closely linked to Ukraine,” Merz said on X Thursday.