German FM visits Odesa with Sybiha

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/UkraineMFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has visited Odesa with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

"We honored the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders and went to the seaport, where we saw the damage caused by Russian strikes, and underwent a safety briefing. What we saw clearly shows how urgent it is to strengthen Ukraine's air shield. To protect our people, economy, and global food security," he wrote on the social network X.

Sybiha thanked Germany for its significant contribution to Ukraine's air defense capabilities. The foreign ministers also discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, such as the supply of new systems and interceptors, investing in joint production of air defense systems, Ukrainian interceptor drones, and long-range weapons.

"We also discussed how to strengthen international support for the Odessa region and its residents in the face of Russian terror. The Russian strikes show that Putin is rejecting peace efforts and must face growing transatlantic pressure. We discussed how to strengthen it as soon as possible," Sybiha noted.

As reported, on July 1, Wadephul paid his first visit to Kyiv.