14:05 10.08.2023

Kuleba: We never seen Chinese arms supplies to Russia, we hope this not to change

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine has not seen the supply of Chinese weapons to Russia, despite the fact that Moscow is very interested in this.

"We have never seen the supply of Chinese weapons to Russia. Let's hope that doesn't change, although we know that Moscow is very interested in Chinese weapons. We are aware of some Chinese enterprises exporting components used by the Russian military industry, but this is not a mass flow. We share this information with the Chinese government, hoping that they will take action," Kuleba said in an interview with the Italian edition of Corriere della Sera.

The Ukrainian minister also noted the importance of China's presence at the meeting of advisers to heads of state and government in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on August 5 and 6.

"Even if now we do not expect drastic changes from the Chinese side. And we also understand the special relationship between Moscow and Beijing. This requires very delicate diplomacy to ensure that China remains on the side of peace and the territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said.

