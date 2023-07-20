As result of a night strike on Odesa, Chinese Consulate General in Odesa damaged – local authorities

As a result of an enemy night attack on Odesa, the building of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China has been damaged, Head of regional military administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"As a result of the Russian night attack, the building of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Odesa has been damaged. The aggressor deliberately hits the port infrastructure – the administrative and residential buildings around, as well as the consulate of the People's Republic of China, were damaged. This indicates that the enemy does not pay attention to anything," Kiper said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.