Two new Chinese drilling rigs for Ukrgazvydobuvannia arrive in Ukraine

Two new drilling rigs with a carrying capacity of 450 tonnes from China's Sichuan Honghua Petroleum Equipment arrived in Odesa seaport late on Monday, the press service of JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia has reported.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia Board Chairman Oleh Prokhorenko said that as of 2016, the average age of drilling rigs of the company was 23, and the average age of drilling rigs in Russia was 10 years and in Belarus – nine years.

"Finally, Ukraine has begun to invest in the development of its own gas production, its own drilling fleet and the exploration of its own resources. The arrival of these new drilling rigs is one of many concrete steps that will increase gas production in Ukraine," he said.

As reported, late 2017, Ukrgazvydobuvannia signed a contract with Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems (Germany) to supply five drilling rigs with a capacity of 450 tonnes (2,000 HP) for $110 million. The first rig was delivered to the company in October 2018.

It is also planned to buy ten Chinese drilling rigs with a capacity of 450 tonnes.