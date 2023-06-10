The military asked the country's leadership to facilitate the establishment of US sanctions against the Chinese company IFLIGHT, which supplies thousands of drones to the Russian Federation

The well-known Chinese company IFLIGHT is currently producing tens of thousands kamikaze drones by order of the Russian army. Ukraine needs to start a dialogue with EU countries and the USA regarding the implementation of large-scale sanctions against the IFLIGHT company urgently. This was stated by the famous Ukrainian aerial scout Madyar in his speech to the country's leadership.

"IFLIGHT is a large and well-known Chinese company that produce deadly kamikaze drones to the order of the Russian army today and now. Attention: tens of thousands units. It is necessary to initiate a dialogue with the United States and EU countries about the implementation of large-scale sanctions against this company immediately," - said the well-known air scout Madyar in his speech.

As previously reported, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed restrictive measures against a network of five Chinese companies for assisting Iran in the production of drones.