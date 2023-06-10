Facts

20:47 10.06.2023

The military asked the country's leadership to facilitate the establishment of US sanctions against the Chinese company IFLIGHT, which supplies thousands of drones to the Russian Federation

1 min read
The military asked the country's leadership to facilitate the establishment of US sanctions against the Chinese company IFLIGHT, which supplies thousands of drones to the Russian Federation

The well-known Chinese company IFLIGHT is currently producing tens of thousands kamikaze drones by order of the Russian army. Ukraine needs to start a dialogue with EU countries and the USA regarding the implementation of large-scale sanctions against the IFLIGHT company urgently. This was stated by the famous Ukrainian aerial scout Madyar in his speech to the country's leadership.

"IFLIGHT is a large and well-known Chinese company that produce deadly kamikaze drones to the order of the Russian army today and now. Attention: tens of thousands units. It is necessary to initiate a dialogue with the United States and EU countries about the implementation of large-scale sanctions against this company immediately," - said the well-known air scout Madyar in his speech.

As previously reported, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed restrictive measures against a network of five Chinese companies for assisting Iran in the production of drones.

Tags: #chinese #drones #iflight

MORE ABOUT

15:38 10.06.2023
Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

13:30 30.05.2023
Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

14:25 25.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

12:33 18.05.2023
SAPO, Ministry of Digital Transformation agree to support Army of Drones with funds from plea bargains

SAPO, Ministry of Digital Transformation agree to support Army of Drones with funds from plea bargains

18:21 16.05.2023
Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

19:08 08.05.2023
Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

18:35 08.05.2023
Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

15:57 08.05.2023
Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

19:14 03.05.2023
We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

20:22 19.04.2023
USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

Seven civilians killed, 50 wounded because of Russian shelling in 24 hours - Military Media Center

LATEST

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam is consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Trudeau

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

G7 see restoring declaration, strengthening SAPO and NABU, providing constitutional justice as priorities for Ukraine for three months

AFU continue counteroffensive on at least four sectors of front, info about losses of equipment exaggerated - ISW

Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

AFU break through first line of defense of Russian invaders over past two days - British intelligence

Belgium will donate generators, shelters to Ukraine following destruction of Kakhovka HPP - MFA

AD
AD
AD
AD