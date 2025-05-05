Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:45 05.05.2025

Syrsky awards soldiers involved in operation in Kursk region

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky during a working trip awarded servicemen who distinguished themselves during the Kursk operation.

"During a working trip, I awarded our soldiers who distinguished themselves during the Kursk operation. This operation, which has been going on for nine months, has achieved most of the goals set. Thanks to our active actions in Kursk region, we managed to prevent the enemy from launching an offensive campaign in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The buffer zone that the Defense Forces of Ukraine created in the border areas remains relevant today," he wrote on Monday on Telegram.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that a numerically superior enemy can only be defeated with non-standard moves.

"The Kursk operation was exactly that. It was a surprise for the enemy. Ukraine showed that it is capable of counterattacking, beating and driving the enemy, including on its own soil," he emphasized.

Syrsky praised the fighters of the 225th separate assault regiment for their high-quality and effective performance of tasks in Kursk region and active defense in northern Ukraine and in the border regions of the Russian Federation.

"One of the units that qualitatively and effectively performed the assigned tasks in Kursk region is the 225th separate assault regiment. And now, when we talk about successful active defense in northern Ukraine and in the border regions of the Russian Federation, it is primarily about the 225th. I had a pleasant opportunity to talk with its fighters and commanders and present them with high state and departmental combat awards - for exemplary steadfastness, courage, heroism," the commander-in-chief noted.

