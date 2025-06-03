Interfax-Ukraine
Total losses of enemy since beginning of 2025 reach 200,000 people – Syrsky

Total losses of enemy since beginning of 2025 reach 200,000 people – Syrsky

Since the beginning of 2025, the Russian occupiers have already lost 200,000 servicemen in the war against Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"Some 200,000 people are the total losses of the enemy since the beginning of this year. I thank every Ukrainian soldier for their professionalism. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine," he said on the Telegram channel.

