18:29 22.05.2025

Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

Photo: t.me/osirskiy

On Thursday, May 22, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky held a telephone conversation with the Commander of the NATO Special Security Assistance and Training Mission to Ukraine, Commander of the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U/NSATU) Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard.

"I briefly informed him about the dynamics of military operations and the enemy's short-term plans. We exchanged assessments and views on the development of events," Syrsky wrote on the Telegram channel.

