Ukraine needs $30 bln to fully launch domestic defense production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine requires $30 billion to fully operationalize its domestic defense-industrial complex, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"I'd like us to receive $30 billion to fully launch Ukrainian production alone. Just to give you an idea of the scale of the war and the volumes involved. Basically, this is the funding gap – we're underutilized by about that much. For one year. I'm referring to our missile program and everything else we're capable of producing," Zelenskyy stated during a press briefing.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine has secured two-thirds of the funding needed for artillery shell procurement through external purchases. "That's not about domestic production, but rather the external package we needed for the year," the president said.