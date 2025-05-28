Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:22 28.05.2025

Ukraine needs $30 bln to fully launch domestic defense production – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine needs $30 bln to fully launch domestic defense production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine requires $30 billion to fully operationalize its domestic defense-industrial complex, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"I'd like us to receive $30 billion to fully launch Ukrainian production alone. Just to give you an idea of the scale of the war and the volumes involved. Basically, this is the funding gap – we're underutilized by about that much. For one year. I'm referring to our missile program and everything else we're capable of producing," Zelenskyy stated during a press briefing.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine has secured two-thirds of the funding needed for artillery shell procurement through external purchases. "That's not about domestic production, but rather the external package we needed for the year," the president said.

Tags: #production #defense

MORE ABOUT

20:40 27.05.2025
Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

12:27 27.05.2025
UK to allocate $3 bln from ERA initiative to strengthen Ukrainian defense

UK to allocate $3 bln from ERA initiative to strengthen Ukrainian defense

19:53 20.05.2025
Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

19:40 09.05.2025
Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

19:44 07.05.2025
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

19:56 24.04.2025
Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

20:48 23.04.2025
AFU General Staff confirms strike on plant producing attack UAVs in Russian Tatarstan

AFU General Staff confirms strike on plant producing attack UAVs in Russian Tatarstan

19:53 17.04.2025
Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

09:13 15.04.2025
UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

20:23 10.04.2025
Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

HOT NEWS

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

LATEST

Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

DocPort platform launched in Odesa port

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Kysylevsky complains to PM about purchase of imported AFU uniforms

Close to 50% of Ukraine’s strategic mineral resources in Russia-occupied areas – minister

AD
AD