Tallinn Mechanism Project Office for increasing cyber ​​resilience starts its work in Ukraine

In Kyiv, as part of the international initiative, the Tallinn Mechanism Project Office, has started its work, which will work at the intersection of project management, cybersecurity and cyber diplomacy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"Today, the most technological war in history is being waged against Ukraine. In addition to the physical destruction caused by missile strikes, the country faces waves of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure every day. In such conditions, the support of international partners – governments and the private sector – is key to the country's digital resilience. Realizing that the effectiveness of such support is possible only under conditions of well-coordinated coordination, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated the creation of the Tallinn Mechanism. It has become a platform that has united the efforts of a number of partner countries to jointly combat cyber threats and protect Ukraine's digital infrastructure. The opening of a project office in Kyiv is designed to strengthen coordination between partners and ensure stable, long-term support for Ukraine's digital security," Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for European Integration Valeria Ionan said.

The Tallinn Mechanism was launched in 2023 as an international response to growing cyber threats and Russian aggression. It aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense against cyberattacks by making international support as effective and coordinated as possible among partner countries.

The Tallinn Mechanism includes 11 countries: the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the United States, France, and Sweden. The European Union and NATO have official observer status. The current chair countries of the initiative are France and Estonia.

"The format of the Tallinn Mechanism Project Office is unique – it allows donors to pool resources, avoid duplication of efforts and support Ukraine where it is really needed. For Estonia, this initiative is not just about cyber assistance, but about building a strong digital coalition around Ukraine," Ambassador-at-Large for Cyber ​​Diplomacy, Department of Digital and Cyber ​​Diplomacy of Estonia Tanel Sepp said.

Among the key areas of Tallinn Mechanism Project Office's work is supporting the functioning of the Catalogue. This is an online platform that simplifies interaction between donors and Ukrainian institutions. With the help of the Catalogue, recipients submit cybersecurity projects, and international donors select the most relevant initiatives for them and support them.

The Tallinn Mechanism Project Office will also facilitate the involvement of the private sector (Ukrainian and international cyber companies) in the implementation of projects within the Tallinn Mechanism. Thus, private business will be able to become part of the Tallinn Mechanism ecosystem and participate in the implementation of specific initiatives: from identifying cyber threats and responding to incidents to improving the qualification level of Ukrainian cybersecurity specialists.