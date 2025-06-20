Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:05 20.06.2025

Join UP! serves over 145,000 Ukrainian tourists since year start

2 min read
The tour operator Join UP! has served over 145,000 Ukrainian tourists since the beginning of the year, compatriots choose tours lasting 7-10 days from EUR450-500 per person, Iryna Mosulezna, Managing Director of Join UP! in Ukraine, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Despite the difficult circumstances, Ukrainians are increasingly planning vacations. Today, vacation is perceived not as a luxury, but as a necessity for mental recovery - and this directly affects the tourism market. For several years in a row, we have been observing positive dynamics. If in 2022, 158,675 tourists used Join UP! services, then in 2023 - already 238,000, and in 2024 – 260,000. And in the first half of 2025 alone, we already have over 145,000 tourists," said Mosulezna.

According to the company, on average, Ukrainian tourists choose tours lasting from 7 to 10 nights. The cost starts from approximately EUR450-500 per person, depending on the destination, type of hotel and season.

The most popular destinations with an all-inclusive program are Turkey and Egypt.

"At the same time, Ukrainians have become more likely to book in advance: we received the first reservations for October 2025 back in September 2024. This trend is gradually returning us to the pre-Covid and pre-war planning habits," says Mosulezna.

Among the new hits of the season is the Aegean coast of Turkey, which offers a more European type of vacation, a calmer rhythm and opportunities for independent leisure.

In Egypt, the new El Alamein resort is of great interest - a modern all-inclusive format that surpasses the usual ideas about vacations in this country.

The popularity of European destinations is also growing. In 2025, in addition to Barcelona, Join UP! opened new charter flights to Alicante and Palma de Mallorca. The company is also actively working with Greece, which provides even more options for summer relaxation.

"Currently, we are also observing an increase in demand for economical bus tourism, especially among travelers from the south of Ukraine. The most popular destination is Bulgaria, as the closest and most affordable seaside resort. Tourists also choose tours to Turkey, Greece, and Montenegro," Mosulezna said.

