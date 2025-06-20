Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 20.06.2025

Berdychiv Mayor detained, court to decide on preventive measures on Saturday – sources

Law enforcement officers detained Berdychiv (Zhytomyr region) Mayor Serhiy Orliuk, and the court will decide on preventive measures against him on Saturday, law enforcement sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, Hromadske reported on the detention of an official of Berdychiv City Council, citing Natalia Kalynovska, spokeswoman for the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police. However, she did not name a specific position or name.

According to Kalynovska, the criminal case is being investigated for extortion and receiving illegal benefits by an official. The police promised to provide details later.

As Interfax-Ukraine learned, a court hearing will be held on Saturday, June 21, to choose a preventive measure against Orliuk and remove him from the post of mayor.

Orliuk has been the mayor of Berdychiv since 2020. Before that, he worked as the head and chief physician of his own Center for Veterinary Medicine Aibolit. He was a deputy of Zhytomyr Regional Council of three convocations.

Tags: #detained #mayor #berdychiv

