Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:41 17.06.2025

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

1 min read
Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

At present, there are 139 known victims as a result of enemy attacks across Ukraine on the night of June 17, search and rescue operations are still ongoing, notes Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"We have currently recorded 139 victims in Ukraine, 15 of whom died. This figure, unfortunately, may change, because rescue and search operations are still ongoing," the minister said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

He added that on Tuesday night there was one of the most massive attacks in the history of large-scale war.

Tags: #klymenko #attacks

MORE ABOUT

12:15 17.06.2025
June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

11:35 17.06.2025
Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

10:54 17.06.2025
Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

10:26 17.06.2025
Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

20:03 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

16:33 04.06.2025
AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

12:17 31.05.2025
Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

09:33 30.05.2025
Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

12:33 26.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

10:58 22.05.2025
Russia intensifying attacks in many directions – NSDC

Russia intensifying attacks in many directions – NSDC

HOT NEWS

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Alliance publishes agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

Invaders lose 1,060 people, 79 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Displacement of Ukrainians should not be seen as permanent loss of human capital – UNHCR rep

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

AD
AD