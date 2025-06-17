Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

At present, there are 139 known victims as a result of enemy attacks across Ukraine on the night of June 17, search and rescue operations are still ongoing, notes Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"We have currently recorded 139 victims in Ukraine, 15 of whom died. This figure, unfortunately, may change, because rescue and search operations are still ongoing," the minister said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

He added that on Tuesday night there was one of the most massive attacks in the history of large-scale war.