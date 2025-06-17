Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:54 17.06.2025

Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

1 min read
Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

The Defense Forces neutralized 428 enemy air attack weapons out of 472 that attacked Ukraine, hits were recorded in 10 locations, and the fall of downed weapons (debris) was recorded in 34 locations, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, the air defense neutralized 428 enemy air attack weapons, 262 were shot down by fire weapons, and 166 were lost in location," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is reported that among the neutralized ones: 239 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 163 - location was lost/suppressed by electronic warfare; two aeroballistic X-47M2 Kinzhal (one - local); 15 cruise missiles X-101; eight guided aircraft missiles X-59/69 (one - local); one anti-radar missile X-31P (local).

Tags: #attacks #afu_air_force

MORE ABOUT

12:41 17.06.2025
Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

12:15 17.06.2025
June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

11:35 17.06.2025
Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

10:26 17.06.2025
Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

16:33 04.06.2025
AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

12:17 31.05.2025
Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

09:33 30.05.2025
Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

12:33 26.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

10:58 22.05.2025
Russia intensifying attacks in many directions – NSDC

Russia intensifying attacks in many directions – NSDC

11:29 21.05.2025
Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

HOT NEWS

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Alliance publishes agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

Invaders lose 1,060 people, 79 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Displacement of Ukrainians should not be seen as permanent loss of human capital – UNHCR rep

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

AD
AD