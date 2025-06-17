Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

The Defense Forces neutralized 428 enemy air attack weapons out of 472 that attacked Ukraine, hits were recorded in 10 locations, and the fall of downed weapons (debris) was recorded in 34 locations, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, the air defense neutralized 428 enemy air attack weapons, 262 were shot down by fire weapons, and 166 were lost in location," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is reported that among the neutralized ones: 239 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 163 - location was lost/suppressed by electronic warfare; two aeroballistic X-47M2 Kinzhal (one - local); 15 cruise missiles X-101; eight guided aircraft missiles X-59/69 (one - local); one anti-radar missile X-31P (local).