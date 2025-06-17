Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Russia deliberately launched a massive and brutal attack on Ukraine during the G7 summit in Canada, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“Hundreds of drones and missiles targeting civilians. Kyiv suffered particularly severe attacks. Putin does this on purpose, just during the G7 summit. He sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing,” he said on X Tuesday.

“Russia not only rejects a ceasefire or a leaders' meeting to find solutions and end the war. It cynically strikes Ukraine's capital while pretending to seek diplomatic solutions,” the minister stressed.

Sybiha believes that Putin's goal is very simple: make the G7 leaders appear weak.

“Only strong steps and real pressure on Moscow can prove him wrong,” the foreign minister noted.