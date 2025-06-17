Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:15 17.06.2025

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

1 min read
June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

A day of mourning has been declared in Kyiv on Wednesday, June 18, mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced.

"Tomorrow, June 18, has been declared a Day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He informed that on this day the flags on all municipal buildings of the city will be lowered. It is also recommended to lower the state flags on buildings of state and private ownership. On June 18, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city.

According to him, the clearing of rubble in the capital continues. "At the moment, three people are known to have died in Darnytsky district," the mayor specified. "Some 114 people were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on Kyiv," he added.

As reported, as a result of a combined attack on Kyiv using UAVs and missiles on Tuesday, June 17, fifteen people were killed, 99 were injured, 59 of them were hospitalized. These figures may change, since the rubble of the house that was hit by the enemy missile is being cleared.

Tags: #kyiv #attacks

MORE ABOUT

13:06 17.06.2025
About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

12:41 17.06.2025
Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

12:24 17.06.2025
Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

11:35 17.06.2025
Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

10:54 17.06.2025
Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

10:26 17.06.2025
Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

09:56 17.06.2025
Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

09:46 17.06.2025
At least five residents of Kyiv house destroyed by Russian missile missing – Klymenko

At least five residents of Kyiv house destroyed by Russian missile missing – Klymenko

09:44 17.06.2025
Direct hit of ballistics on 9-story building recorded in Kyiv, three children among victims – Klymenko

Direct hit of ballistics on 9-story building recorded in Kyiv, three children among victims – Klymenko

09:15 06.06.2025
Over 2,000 homes on Ukrainian city of Kyiv's left bank area still without power

Over 2,000 homes on Ukrainian city of Kyiv's left bank area still without power

HOT NEWS

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Alliance publishes agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

Invaders lose 1,060 people, 79 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Displacement of Ukrainians should not be seen as permanent loss of human capital – UNHCR rep

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

EU extends sanctions against Russia imposed in response to illegal annexation of Crimea

Already 17 people injured, one killed in Odesa due to Russian attack, search for another person continues – Kiper

ISW: Russian troops advance in Donetsk region, but have no success in southern territories

AD
AD