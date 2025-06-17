June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

A day of mourning has been declared in Kyiv on Wednesday, June 18, mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced.

"Tomorrow, June 18, has been declared a Day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He informed that on this day the flags on all municipal buildings of the city will be lowered. It is also recommended to lower the state flags on buildings of state and private ownership. On June 18, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city.

According to him, the clearing of rubble in the capital continues. "At the moment, three people are known to have died in Darnytsky district," the mayor specified. "Some 114 people were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on Kyiv," he added.

As reported, as a result of a combined attack on Kyiv using UAVs and missiles on Tuesday, June 17, fifteen people were killed, 99 were injured, 59 of them were hospitalized. These figures may change, since the rubble of the house that was hit by the enemy missile is being cleared.