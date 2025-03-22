Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:09 22.03.2025

Providing Ukraine with guarantees under Article 5 of NATO without joining alliance is open question – Witkoff

Ukraine cannot currently be a member of NATO due to the position of Russia and the United States, but the issue of a possible provision of guarantees under Article 5 of the alliance's Collective Defense Treaty is open, said Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

He said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Saturday night that he thought Zelensky and his right-hand man Yermak had pretty much admitted that they were not going to be members of NATO.

At the same time, Witkoff added that there were various conversations about whether Ukraine could have Article 5 protection.

Trump's special envoy noted that the question of whether Ukraine could have this in some respect from the United States or European countries without being a member of NATO was an open question for discussion.

As reported, in early March, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed extending Article 5 of the NATO Treaty to Ukraine without granting it full membership in the Alliance. In her opinion, this would be "a guarantee of stable, long-term and effective security."

