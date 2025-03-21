Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

At the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, which will be held next Thursday, leaders will discuss the strategy of security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war, and the issue of the contingent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It will be an important summit. We can call it that, the 'Coalition of the Willing.' Indeed, we will talk about the strategy of security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war. And not about allowing a second wave, but one could say a third wave of occupation by the Russian Federation, their aggressive actions. We will talk about the part, about the contingent," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel on Friday.

In addition, the "Coalition of the Willing" summit will discuss support for the Ukrainian army and what the contingent's infrastructure will look like.

"Where, how many, who is ready to be in the 'Coalition of the Willing' and who is not yet ready. It is understandable – each country has its own different objective or subjective reasons for this. And after our meeting among the countries that are ready or who are not yet sure, in any case there will be a serious high-level representation of the countries, I would like us to come out with some specifics," Zelenskyy said.

He also said he had discussed the agenda of the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking about monitoring compliance with the silence regime, Zelenskyy said he had discussed this with various colleagues from Great Britain, France, and the United States. And there will also be a discussion of the modeling of this monitoring.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Ukrainian President Zelenskyyy would attend the "Coalition of the Willing" summit scheduled for next Thursday.