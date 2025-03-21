Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:52 21.03.2025

Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

At the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, which will be held next Thursday, leaders will discuss the strategy of security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war, and the issue of the contingent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It will be an important summit. We can call it that, the 'Coalition of the Willing.' Indeed, we will talk about the strategy of security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war. And not about allowing a second wave, but one could say a third wave of occupation by the Russian Federation, their aggressive actions. We will talk about the part, about the contingent," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel on Friday.

In addition, the "Coalition of the Willing" summit will discuss support for the Ukrainian army and what the contingent's infrastructure will look like.

"Where, how many, who is ready to be in the 'Coalition of the Willing' and who is not yet ready. It is understandable – each country has its own different objective or subjective reasons for this. And after our meeting among the countries that are ready or who are not yet sure, in any case there will be a serious high-level representation of the countries, I would like us to come out with some specifics," Zelenskyy said.

He also said he had discussed the agenda of the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking about monitoring compliance with the silence regime, Zelenskyy said he had discussed this with various colleagues from Great Britain, France, and the United States. And there will also be a discussion of the modeling of this monitoring.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Ukrainian President Zelenskyyy would attend the "Coalition of the Willing" summit scheduled for next Thursday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

18:13 21.03.2025
Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

17:55 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

17:50 21.03.2025
Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

15:25 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

12:21 21.03.2025
Zelenskyy: We expect real pressure on Russia from USA, Europe and all our partners

Zelenskyy: We expect real pressure on Russia from USA, Europe and all our partners

10:16 21.03.2025
Macron: Next Thursday in Paris we will hold summit of coalition of the willing in presence of President Zelenskyy

Macron: Next Thursday in Paris we will hold summit of coalition of the willing in presence of President Zelenskyy

20:56 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

18:15 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

16:35 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses investments, air defense reinforcement, aircraft and weapons supplies with Norwegian PM

Zelenskyy discusses investments, air defense reinforcement, aircraft and weapons supplies with Norwegian PM

12:46 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Costa coordinate positions ahead of European Council meeting

Zelenskyy, Costa coordinate positions ahead of European Council meeting

HOT NEWS

Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

114 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 81 drones lost from location

LATEST

Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian team doesn’t plan to have contacts with Russia in Saudi Arabia – MFA

MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

MFA on discussions on sending foreign contingents: Several countries express such readiness

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to evacuate people from border areas of Sumy region

Ukraine, USA continue work on critical minerals deal – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Macron: Russia has once again demonstrated it doesn’t actually share desire for peace

Some 834 schools, damaged by Russian attacks, restored and repaired

URCS volunteers helping victims of Russia's attack on Odesa and Zaporizhia

Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

AD
AD
Empire School
AD